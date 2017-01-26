Comcast is confident that it can take further share in the large-sized business services market from incumbent telcos AT&T and Verizon.
ZenFi and Cross River Fiber have created a new online portal to streamline dark and lit fiber purchases for data center interconnection.
AT&T says more of its customers are purchasing higher speeds of 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps in areas where it has built out FTTH services.
TDS Telecom has elected to accept about $75.1 million a year from the FCC's A-CAM program to enhance rural broadband services.
Democrats have crafted a plan to expand broadband to hard-to-reach rural areas of the country.
AT&T union workers California and Nevada represented by the CWA union plan to reignite pace of labor contract negotiations.
Ciena’s COO and SVP François Locoh-Donou will step down from his post in March.
Ajit Pai was officially named by President Donald Trump as the FCC's new chairman on Monday.
Verizon sees its growing fiber network as a multi-element platform that can satisfy various customer and operational needs.
Corning reported its fourth-quarter optical communications unit sales rose 11% and core earnings were up 85% year-over-year from 2015.