The global internet will face a major 24-hour shutdown at some point next year, says a security researcher.
Tata Communications has tapped Versa as one of its latest vendor partners for its new managed SD-WAN offering.
Netgear has completed its acquisition of Placemeter, a specialist in computer vision analytics.
Consolidated gets funding for its FairPoint Communications deal.
FCC commissioners Ajit Pai and Michael O'Rielly said they will conduct a deep dive review of the net neutrality rules.
GTT is confident it can take more share in the multinational-corporation (MNC) business services market.
Verizon says it could improve its copper retirement process if it could provide electronic notifications.
AT&T has sought the FCC’s permission to discontinue 13 legacy TDM-related services in its Southwest Bell South territory.
AT&T says it is seeing new interest from service providers and network integrators in its ECOMP platform.
CenturyLink is extending its fiber network to TerraCom’s primary data center location in Melbourne, Florida.