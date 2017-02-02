FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly said that ultrahigh-speed broadband is a "novelty" and that the regulator's broadband policy should be more…
AT&T set a goal to equip 55% of its network with software by the end of 2017.
Google Fiber has begun taking customer orders for its 1 Gbps internet and video services in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Transbeam has launched a new SD-WAN service targeting a mix of medium, single, or multisite businesses.
FierceTelecom recently caught up with Cheri Beranek, CEO of Clearfield, to talk about fiber management trends.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has formed a new advisory committee that's set on accelerating broadband deployment.
Verizon has completed its $1.8 billion acquisition of XO Communications, deepening its metro fiber density in 45 U.S. markets.
Lumos has acquired DC74 Data Centers in a deal that enhances the service provider’s data center holdings and data services revenue potential.
AT&T DirecTV technicians in Sacramento, California, have gone on strike to protest a coworker's firing for losing a piece of equipment.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has removed business data services (BDS) price reform from its list of active proceedings on proposed rules.