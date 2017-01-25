Democrats have crafted a plan to expand broadband to hard-to-reach rural areas of the country.
Ajit Pai was officially named by President Donald Trump as the FCC's new chairman on Monday.
Corning reported its fourth-quarter optical communications unit sales rose 11% and core earnings were up 85% year-over-year from 2015.
Verizon reported decent FiOS internet growth in the fourth quarter, adding a total of 68,000 new subscribers.
When FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai becomes the FCC's chairman, he will work to find ways to overturn net neutrality and BDS reform.
Global Capacity plans to start offering SD-WAN services sometime in first quarter of this year.
Zayo won a $16 million dark fiber contract with a Tier 1 wireless operator in Colorado Springs.
Aryaka has secured a $45 million Series D round of financing, bringing total investment in the company to $120 million.
Conterra says school districts are good anchor tenants to attract other business customers.
AT&T is progressing with its TDM-to-IP voice service transition in two cities in Florida and Alabama