Telecom

Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection

by Sean Buckley

Avaya has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday in an effort it says will reduce debt.

Cloud connecting to devices
Telecom

CenturyLink takes charge of cloud-based big data

by Sean Buckley

CenturyLink debuted its Big Data as a Service offering that leverages Cloudera’s data management and analytics platform.

trench dug for fiber
Telecom

Conterra acquires Detel, Broadplex

by Sean Buckley

Conterra has acquired regional fiber providers Detel and Broadplex as a way to beef up its Southeast U.S. fiber network.

Windstream Business
Telecom

Windstream debuts its SD-WAN service

by Sean Buckley

Windstream has introduced its new SD-WAN service for business customers.

security
Telecom

Consolidated gets proactive about business cyberthreats

by Sean Buckley

Consolidated Communications has introduced its new Cloud Secure service to help businesses thwart cyberattacks.

CenturyLink headquarters
Telecom

CenturyLink wins NASPO ValuePoint agreement for cloud services

by Sean Buckley

CenturyLink has been awarded a ten-year NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Master Agreement to further its state and local government reach.

Adtran
Telecom

Adtran CEO expects 2017 uptick in Tier 1 G.fast shipments

by Sean Buckley

Adtran's CEO said it is in a good position to take advantage of U.S. Tier 1 telcos’ G.fast adoption that's expected to take off in 2017.

FCC headquarters
Telecom

Trump’s FCC proposal could inhibit consumer protections

by Sean Buckley

Public Knowledge says the President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to realign the FCC’s role could compromise consumer protections.