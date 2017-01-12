Vonage is finding success with small and large businesses that want cloud-based platform and unified communications services.
Verizon has introduced its FiOS Instant Internet 750 Mbps symmetrical speed tier.
Carolyn Tatum Roddy has been named as the latest member of President-elect Donald Trump’s FCC transition team.
Viptela has named Cisco veteran Praveen Akkiraju as its new CEO.
AT&T technicians in California and Nevada say that the spike in phone and internet outages across California and Nevada is the result of aging…
Verizon has employed SevOne as its SD-WAN management vendor partner.
CenturyLink has added SDN and NFV to its Defense Research and Engineering Network (DREN) III contract service lineups.
Verizon has wrapped its first interoperability trial of NG-PON2 at its Verizon Labs location in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Service provider and enterprise software migrations will drive growth in the application container market, says 451 Research.
MEF has named SDN pioneer Dan Pitt as its new senior vice president.