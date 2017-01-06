Cybersecurity
Telecom

D-Link sued by FTC over device security

by Sean Buckley

D-Link has been sued by the FTC over allegations that its routers and internet-connected security cameras are vulnerable to hackers.

Telecom

Windstream says business DSL shutdown concerns 'unfounded'

by Sean Buckley

Windstream says the opposition raised by local consumers and businesses about its request to discontinue DSL services is based on “unfounded concerns.”

A map of CenturyLink and Level 3's network
Telecom

CenturyLink's Level 3 deal will bolster network

by Sean Buckley

CenturyLink’s acquisition of Level 3 will enhance the telco's on-net fiber connections into businesses.

trench dug for fiber
Telecom

Zayo sets focus on acquiring regional fiber players

by Sean Buckley

Zayo says it will focus its M&A strategy on purchasing regional fiber providers.

CenturyLink Prism triple play
Telecom

CenturyLink says OTT video will drive broadband growth

by Sean Buckley

CenturyLink says that its OTT video service will enable it to return to broadband growth.

software
Telecom

AT&T software enables 34% of its network

by Sean Buckley

AT&T virtualized 34% of its network in 2016, bringing it closer to its 2020 goal.

copper wiring legacy networks
Telecom

AT&T to expand G.fast reach

by Sean Buckley

AT&T says G.fast will allow the telco to further leverage its sizable copper network infrastructure to deliver higher broadband speeds.

dark fiber
Telecom

FirstLight Fiber completes Oxford acquisition

by Sean Buckley

FirstLight Fiber’s new owner Oak Hill Capital Partners has completed its acquisition of Oxford Networks.