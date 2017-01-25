Rural broadband
Telecom

Democrats want $20B for rural broadband expansion

by Sean Buckley

Democrats have crafted a plan to expand broadband to hard-to-reach rural areas of the country.

Ajit Pai (FCC)
Telecom

Ajit Pai's FCC chairmanship draws mix of praise, criticism

by Sean Buckley

Ajit Pai was officially named by President Donald Trump as the FCC's new chairman on Monday.

Verizon
Telecom

Verizon adds 68K FiOS internet subs in Q4

by Sean Buckley

Verizon reported decent FiOS internet growth in the fourth quarter, adding a total of 68,000 new subscribers.

FCC headquarters
Telecom

Pai as FCC chairman threatens net neutrality, BDS reform

by Sean Buckley

When FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai becomes the FCC's chairman, he will work to find ways to overturn net neutrality and BDS reform.

Cell tower
Telecom

Zayo wins wireless operator dark fiber deal

by Sean Buckley

Zayo won a $16 million dark fiber contract with a Tier 1 wireless operator in Colorado Springs.

moneyroll
Telecom

Aryaka snags $45M in Series D funding

by Sean Buckley

Aryaka has secured a $45 million Series D round of financing, bringing total investment in the company to $120 million.

Steinbach school
Telecom

Conterra says schools are good anchor tenants for fiber

by Sean Buckley

Conterra says school districts are good anchor tenants to attract other business customers.

iStockPhoto
Telecom

AT&T transitions half of voice customers to IP in 2 trial cities

by Sean Buckley

AT&T is progressing with its TDM-to-IP voice service transition in two cities in Florida and Alabama