cybersecurity (Pixabay)
Telecom

Security expert says internet faces 24-hour shutdown

by Sean Buckley

The global internet will face a major 24-hour shutdown at some point next year, says a security researcher.

business meeting
Telecom

Tata adds Versa to SD-WAN vendor lineup

by Sean Buckley

Tata Communications has tapped Versa as one of its latest vendor partners for its new managed SD-WAN offering.

iStockPhoto.com
Telecom

Consolidated secures funding for FairPoint deal

by Sean Buckley

Consolidated gets funding for its FairPoint Communications deal.

FCC headquarters
Telecom

FCC commissioners to quickly act on net neutrality

by Sean Buckley

FCC commissioners Ajit Pai and Michael O'Rielly said they will conduct a deep dive review of the net neutrality rules.

copper wiring legacy networks
Telecom

Verizon wants to improve copper retirement process

by Sean Buckley

Verizon says it could improve its copper retirement process if it could provide electronic notifications.

iStockPhoto
Telecom

AT&T to shut down 13 legacy services

by Sean Buckley

AT&T has sought the FCC’s permission to discontinue 13 legacy TDM-related services in its Southwest Bell South territory.

Telecom

AT&T positions ECOMP to be vendor, VNF agnostic

by Sean Buckley

AT&T says it is seeing new interest from service providers and network integrators in its ECOMP platform.

CenturyLink data center
Telecom

CenturyLink extends fiber to TerraCom data center

by Sean Buckley

CenturyLink is extending its fiber network to TerraCom’s primary data center location in Melbourne, Florida.