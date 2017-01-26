Comcast Center headquarters in Philadelphia. Image: Comcast
Comcast sees large business services as $13B-$15B opportunity

Comcast is confident that it can take further share in the large-sized business services market from incumbent telcos AT&T and Verizon.

A data center
Cross River Fiber, ZenFi create self-service portal

ZenFi and Cross River Fiber have created a new online portal to streamline dark and lit fiber purchases for data center interconnection.

A sunset over a barn structure
TDS Telecom accepts $75.1M in FCC A-CAM funding

TDS Telecom has elected to accept about $75.1 million a year from the FCC's A-CAM program to enhance rural broadband services.

Rural broadband
Democrats want $20B for rural broadband expansion

Democrats have crafted a plan to expand broadband to hard-to-reach rural areas of the country.

Binary Monitors
​​​​​​​Ciena’s COO Locoh-Donou steps down

Ciena’s COO and SVP François Locoh-Donou will step down from his post in March.

Ajit Pai (FCC)
Ajit Pai's FCC chairmanship draws mix of praise, criticism

Ajit Pai was officially named by President Donald Trump as the FCC's new chairman on Monday.

two utility workers setting up a fiber cabinet on a sidewalk
Verizon is multitasking its fiber network

Verizon sees its growing fiber network as a multi-element platform that can satisfy various customer and operational needs.

fiber
Corning’s Q4 optical revenues rise 11%

Corning reported its fourth-quarter optical communications unit sales rose 11% and core earnings were up 85% year-over-year from 2015.