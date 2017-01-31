AT&T is having advanced discussions with electric utilities and other companies about trialing the telco's new Project AirGig technology.
Global Capacity has launched its Ethernet Multi-Cloud Connect service for enterprise business customers.
AT&T and CWA have reached a tentative contract covering 500 DirecTV technical service center employees.
Wilcon, a regional dark fiber provider, is seeing an uptick in enterprise sales and upcoming small cell wireless deployments.
BT said that by using a mix of FTTP and G.fast technologies, it is on track to reach 500,000 homes and businesses with "ultrafast" broadband by April…
CCI has ended its anti-piracy Copyright Alert System, a joint program operated by the entertainment industry and broadband ISPs.
The 25G Ethernet Consortium recently completed the first 25G and 50G Ethernet plugfest at the UNH-IOL.
Internet regulation in the U.S. today is a maelstrom of inconsistent regulatory regimes. It's time to rethink laws governing internet communications.
Ericsson announced that it will support AT&T’s SDN and NFV-related OpenECOMP software networking initiative.
The FCC voted to provide up to $170 million in CAF-II funding to expand broadband deployment in rural areas of New York state.