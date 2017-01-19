Avaya has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday in an effort it says will reduce debt.
CenturyLink debuted its Big Data as a Service offering that leverages Cloudera’s data management and analytics platform.
EarthLink’s customer Dunn-Edwards is finding utility with SD-WAN to cut circuit costs and accommodate growing bandwidth needs
Conterra has acquired regional fiber providers Detel and Broadplex as a way to beef up its Southeast U.S. fiber network.
Windstream has introduced its new SD-WAN service for business customers.
Ting is finding new installation methods and existing backbone networks allow it to quickly scale its FTTH network deployments.
Consolidated Communications has introduced its new Cloud Secure service to help businesses thwart cyberattacks.
CenturyLink has been awarded a ten-year NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Master Agreement to further its state and local government reach.
Adtran's CEO said it is in a good position to take advantage of U.S. Tier 1 telcos’ G.fast adoption that's expected to take off in 2017.
Public Knowledge says the President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to realign the FCC’s role could compromise consumer protections.