utility poles
AT&T Project AirGig technology garners electric utility interest

by Sean Buckley

AT&T is having advanced discussions with electric utilities and other companies about trialing the telco's new Project AirGig technology.

Ethernet cable
Global Capacity introduces cloud provider onramp

by Sean Buckley

Global Capacity has launched its Ethernet Multi-Cloud Connect service for enterprise business customers.

small cell technology on a pole on a sidewalk
Wilcon sees dark fiber dollars in small cells, school districts

by Sean Buckley

Wilcon, a regional dark fiber provider, is seeing an uptick in enterprise sales and upcoming small cell wireless deployments.

BT office in UK
BT on track with G.fast, FTTP for 500K homes and businesses

by Sean Buckley

BT said that by using a mix of FTTP and G.fast technologies, it is on track to reach 500,000 homes and businesses with "ultrafast" broadband by April…

Ethernet network
25G Ethernet consortium releases 25G/50G Ethernet spec

by Sean Buckley

The 25G Ethernet Consortium recently completed the first 25G and 50G Ethernet plugfest at the UNH-IOL.

woman tablet
Industry Voices—Kovacs: Time to rethink internet regulations

by Anna-Maria Kovacs

Internet regulation in the U.S. today is a maelstrom of inconsistent regulatory regimes. It's time to rethink laws governing internet communications.

ericsson
Ericsson pledges support for AT&T-driven OpenECOMP initiative

by Sean Buckley

Ericsson announced that it will support AT&T’s SDN and NFV-related OpenECOMP software networking initiative.

Rural broadband
New York gets $170M in CAF-II funding

by Sean Buckley

The FCC voted to provide up to $170 million in CAF-II funding to expand broadband deployment in rural areas of New York state.