business meeting
Telecom

Vonage CEO sees ripe future for CPaaS, UCaaS

by Sean Buckley

Vonage is finding success with small and large businesses that want cloud-based platform and unified communications services.

Verizon
Telecom

Verizon introduces 750 Mbps FiOS service

by Sean Buckley

Verizon has introduced its FiOS Instant Internet 750 Mbps symmetrical speed tier.

software
Telecom

Viptela names Akkiraju as CEO

by Sean Buckley

Viptela has named Cisco veteran Praveen Akkiraju as its new CEO.

attsign
Telecom

AT&T techs say outages spiked in California, Nevada

by Sean Buckley

AT&T technicians in California and Nevada say that the spike in phone and internet outages across California and Nevada is the result of aging…

corporate sign outside of an office park
Telecom

CenturyLink adds SDN, NFV to Defense contract service lineup

by Sean Buckley

CenturyLink has added SDN and NFV to its Defense Research and Engineering Network (DREN) III contract service lineups.

Verizon
Telecom

Verizon wraps NG-PON2 technology trial

by Sean Buckley

Verizon has wrapped its first interoperability trial of NG-PON2 at its Verizon Labs location in Waltham, Massachusetts.

software
Telecom

Application container market to reach $2.7B by 2020

by Sean Buckley

Service provider and enterprise software migrations will drive growth in the application container market, says 451 Research.

Ethernet network
Telecom

MEF names Dan Pitt as SVP

by Sean Buckley

MEF has named SDN pioneer Dan Pitt as its new senior vice president.