D-Link has been sued by the FTC over allegations that its routers and internet-connected security cameras are vulnerable to hackers.
Windstream says the opposition raised by local consumers and businesses about its request to discontinue DSL services is based on “unfounded concerns.”
A new Parks Associates survey revealed that 26% of broadband enabled homes own a smart home device, up from 19% from the end of 2015.
CenturyLink’s acquisition of Level 3 will enhance the telco's on-net fiber connections into businesses.
Zayo says it will focus its M&A strategy on purchasing regional fiber providers.
Democratic FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has been renominated by outgoing President Barack Obama.
CenturyLink says that its OTT video service will enable it to return to broadband growth.
AT&T virtualized 34% of its network in 2016, bringing it closer to its 2020 goal.
AT&T says G.fast will allow the telco to further leverage its sizable copper network infrastructure to deliver higher broadband speeds.
FirstLight Fiber’s new owner Oak Hill Capital Partners has completed its acquisition of Oxford Networks.