FCC headquarters
Telecom

O’Rielly: Ultrafast broadband is a 'novelty,' not policy driver

by Sean Buckley

FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly said that ultrahigh-speed broadband is a "novelty" and that the regulator's broadband policy should be more…

attsign
Telecom

AT&T to virtualize 55% of network in 2017

by Sean Buckley

AT&T set a goal to equip 55% of its network with software by the end of 2017.

software
Telecom

Transbeam introduces SD-WAN services for businesses

by Sean Buckley

Transbeam has launched a new SD-WAN service targeting a mix of medium, single, or multisite businesses.

Cheri Beranek, CEO of Clearfield
Telecom

Q&A—Clearfield's Beranek on aligning capex, subscribers

by Sean Buckley

FierceTelecom recently caught up with Cheri Beranek, CEO of Clearfield, to talk about fiber management trends.

iStockPhoto.com
Telecom

After delay, Verizon completes $1.8B XO acquisition

by Sean Buckley

Verizon has completed its $1.8 billion acquisition of XO Communications, deepening its metro fiber density in 45 U.S. markets.

A data center
Telecom

Lumos acquires DC74 Data Centers

by Sean Buckley

Lumos has acquired DC74 Data Centers in a deal that enhances the service provider’s data center holdings and data services revenue potential.

att
Telecom

AT&T DirecTV workers strike over technician firing

by Sean Buckley

AT&T DirecTV technicians in Sacramento, California, have gone on strike to protest a coworker's firing for losing a piece of equipment.

Ajit Pai (FCC)
Telecom

FCC removes BDS reform from agenda

by Sean Buckley

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has removed business data services (BDS) price reform from its list of active proceedings on proposed rules.